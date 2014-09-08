Here's What Australians Are Buying On eBay

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

eBay Australia celebrated its 15th birthday over the weekend, revealing some interesting statistics about the purchasing habits of Australian consumers on the auction website.

Since eBay Australia’s beginnings in 1999, NSW buyers have spent the most money on mobile devices, however, Victorian consumers spend the greatest percentage of their money on mobile technology.

When it comes to late night shopping South Australians are real night owls, revealed to be online the latest out of all the states, while early risers in Western Australia get most of their buying done before 7am.

Northern Territory users have been the biggest spenders, forking out the most money per item, while Toowoomba in regional Queensland has consistently been the country’s most active city on eBay.

There have been a swathe of reports lately about the rise of online payments in Australia.

Payments gateway eWay released its July transaction data which showed regional centres including Toowoomba and Cairns in Queensland made the top ten cities ranked by online transactions.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of eBay Australia purchases.

