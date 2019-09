Earlier we pointed to signs of a big rebound in global steel, but we wanted to pull out two slides from mega-producer Arcelor Mittal. They speak for themselves. Surprisingly, China is the only market where there’s a little slowing, though the company thinks it’s part of an only-temporary de-stocking.



Photo: ArcelorMittal

Photo: ArcelorMittal

