Here's What Apple's Newest iAd Looks Like

Apple’s slow but steady iAd rollout continues.



After about a month with only two big brand ads in the system — Dove soap for Men and Nissan, which we already walked you through — and then a few ads for other iPhone app developers, Apple is now showing another brand ad.

This one’s for Citibank, and promotes its credit cards and iPhone apps.

We took it for a spin this morning.

Update: Here’s some analysis: Apple’s iAds On Their Way To Becoming Another Hit

