Here's What Apple's Newest iAd Looks Like

Apple’s slow but steady iAd rollout continues.
After about a month with only two big brand ads in the system — Dove soap for Men and Nissan, which we already walked you through — and then a few ads for other iPhone app developers, Apple is now showing another brand ad.
This one’s for Citibank, and promotes its credit cards and iPhone apps.
We took it for a spin this morning.
As the iAd loads, we see a few preview screens. This one turns to get us to flip our phone into landscape mode.
Here's the backdrop for the iAd. It's a Brooklyn street scene, which you can smoothly scroll along by dragging your screen left or right.
A Citi commercial (possibly from TV) starts playing, involving a woman, a wedding, a bartender, and a Midwestern accent. We click the arrow in the lower-left corner to go back to the home screen.
Citi plays another video commercial about a woman who became an artist. We click back to the main screen.
This is basically just a photo gallery of five of Citi's credit cards. You can swipe left and right to browse through them.
Some simple info about the card. Weirdly, you can't click the phone number to make a call. This is a phone, isn't it?!
It loads up this animated wheel-of-fortune, sort of like similar features in the Nissan iAd from last month.
It asks us for permission to use our location. (We didn't get a screenshot of this the first time around; it's a blank map when you really do it.)
- The ad looks good. Much better than the typical mobile ads we're subjected to.
- We're not sure about all the videos. Do people really want to sit through them? Does anyone care about these people's 'stories'? We get that this is Steve Jobs's ploy to add more 'emotion' to mobile ads. But it's also a risky bet on how many time people are going to devote to ads.
- We spent 10 minutes inside the iAd. We didn't download any apps until minute four. Most people will probably spend a minute, tops. Is Citi getting its bang for its buck in that first minute or so?
- Being able to download an app in the background, without booting us into the App Store, is really nice. This is something only the iAds will be able to offer, unless Apple opens those APIs to other mobile ad firms.
- The local-business picker shows off a potentially cool feature, but in our experience, was a waste of time, because it was useless at showing us 'nature' when we chose that option. Instead of showing us the local laundromat and liquor store, how about the park? Or a hiking trail outside of the city? If the feature isn't going to work, replace it with something else.
- Overall, we're impressed with the quality of iAds. But we're still not sure that people want to spend much time interacting with mobile ads. We'd love to hear some stats on engagement and click-through rates once the novelty wears off.
