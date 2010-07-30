Here's What Apple's New "iAd For Developers" Ads Look Like

Earlier, we brought you a bunch of new information about Apple’s new “iAd for Developers” program, which is essentially a cheap ad program for developers to promote their iPhone apps within other apps.

Now we can show you what the ads look like!

First, we booted up the BuzzFeed app, which has iAds in it. After a few impressions, we saw our first iAd for Developers, for myYearbook, a social networking/flirting app.

For the heck of it, we checked our home screen. There's the app we just downloaded from an iAd!

How about another one? Here's an ad for We Rule, the FarmVille-like game from iPhone game studio Ngmoco.

Here's the faux App Store window

If you scroll down, you can zoom through screenshots, just as if it were the App Store

Confirmed!

And if we check our our home screen, there is our new game, downloading in the background. That's it!

