Here's What Apple's iAds Look Like

Dan Frommer
Dove's iAd includes a few videos.

Apple’s iAd mobile ad service started rolling out this month.Already, several apps are running ads brokered by Apple, including an ad for Nissan’s new Leaf electric car, and for Dove men’s products.

What do they look like? Admittedly, nicer and more compelling than the vast majority of mobile ads we’ve ever seen. Each ad is a mini-app of sorts, with interactive ad content that works nicely on the iPhone — sometimes taking advantage of the iPhone’s motion sensor, for example.

(But, they’re still ads. If we weren’t researching them for our job, we probably wouldn’t be diverting our attention away from the app we were using just to goof around with an ad.)

Apple’s goal here is to make money for developers, so it’s going to have to actually sell a lot of ads and deliver solid rates to justify its existence. So the targeting and execution will have to be excellent if these ads are going to perform significantly better than the competition.

Apple isn’t first to do multimedia ads on smartphones — of note, Medialets has been doing this for more than a year — but because these are from Apple, they’re likely to get a lot of attention.

A neat-looking foam animation fills the screen.

Here's Dove's pitchline.

Then we're taken to this menu of different parts of the iAd.

There's also a video to watch about Andy Pettite.

And there's a Dove for Men TV commercial to watch, too.

You can also enter to win an autographed baseball from Albert or Andy. Fill in your email and date of birth.

We didn't win a baseball but we scored a coupon. We submitted our email address to get it.

There's also a less compelling section about Dove's products. This is a good idea but could use more work.

Everything you wanted to know about the dual sided shower tool, whatever that is.

And here's the other side.

And here's a map of places where you can buy Dove goods nearby.

It keeps going...

And going, calling the 100% electric Nissan Leaf the greatest invention of 2010.

Until you get to this menu. Now you can choose a bunch of options, including info about the car.

Here's a screen with product info.

Here's a neat interactive animation comparing the Leaf's gas mileage to the competition.

Another cool interactive animation about the Leaf's features and specs.

Here's another nice looking interactive menu of videos you can watch.

Here's a video of Lance Armstrong talking about the Leaf.

Like Dove, Nissan has a sweepstakes in its iAd. Enter to win a new Nissan Leaf, and shake your iPhone to pick the colour.

And that's about it...

