Here's What Apple's iAds Look Like

Dove’s iAd includes a few videos. Click here to take a tour →

Apple’s iAd mobile ad service started rolling out this month.Already, several apps are running ads brokered by Apple, including an ad for Nissan’s new Leaf electric car, and for Dove men’s products.



What do they look like? Admittedly, nicer and more compelling than the vast majority of mobile ads we’ve ever seen. Each ad is a mini-app of sorts, with interactive ad content that works nicely on the iPhone — sometimes taking advantage of the iPhone’s motion sensor, for example.

(But, they’re still ads. If we weren’t researching them for our job, we probably wouldn’t be diverting our attention away from the app we were using just to goof around with an ad.)

Apple’s goal here is to make money for developers, so it’s going to have to actually sell a lot of ads and deliver solid rates to justify its existence. So the targeting and execution will have to be excellent if these ads are going to perform significantly better than the competition.

Apple isn’t first to do multimedia ads on smartphones — of note, Medialets has been doing this for more than a year — but because these are from Apple, they’re likely to get a lot of attention.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.