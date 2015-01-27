If America Only Had 100 College Students, Here's What The Student Body Would Look Like

The typical American college student is not necessarily the iconic four-year student we see in movies and on tv, as a new graphic from The Gates Foundation highlights.

The graphic — created by designer Eleanor Lutz and journalist Linda Kennedy — breaks down America’s college population into an average of 100 students. A quarter of students have children, more than half have a part-time job, and almost everyone receives some form of financial aid, among other surprising facts, according to their findings.

The Gates Foundation recently released a letter outlining the foundation’s goals for the next 15 years, in honour of the 15th anniversary of Bill and Melinda Gates’ organisation.

Check out the full graphic below:

You can see the graphic’s sourcing at The Gates Foundation website.

Here’s another one of Lutz’ graphics, focusing in more detail on student life:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.