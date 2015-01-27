If America Only Had 100 College Students, Here's What The Student Body Would Look Like

Peter Jacobs

The typical American college student is not necessarily the iconic four-year student we see in movies and on tv, as a new graphic from The Gates Foundation highlights.

The graphic — created by designer Eleanor Lutz and journalist Linda Kennedy — breaks down America’s college population into an average of 100 students. A quarter of students have children, more than half have a part-time job, and almost everyone receives some form of financial aid, among other surprising facts, according to their findings.

The Gates Foundation recently released a letter outlining the foundation’s goals for the next 15 years, in honour of the 15th anniversary of Bill and Melinda Gates’ organisation.

Check out the full graphic below:

College Students Gates Foundation InfographicCreated by designer Eleanor Lutz and journalist Linda Kennedy for the Gates Foundation

You can see the graphic’s sourcing at The Gates Foundation website.

Here’s another one of Lutz’ graphics, focusing in more detail on student life:

Student Life Gates Foundation GraphicCreated by designer Eleanor Lutz and journalist Linda Kennedy for The Gates Foundation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.