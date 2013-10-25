Here's What Ads On Instagram Will Look Like (And How To Get Rid Of Them)

Instagram What Instagram ads will look like.

Instagram just announced that the first ads will start showing up in your Instagram photo feed sometime this week, for U.S. users.

Ads have been a longtime coming. Business Insider first reported that Instagram would carry ads nearly a year ago.

The company initially balked at introducing them after a backlash among users when the company changed its terms of service to allow ads.

But now the day has arrived!

Instagram is trying to do this as carefully as possible: IG users generally sign up because they want to see creative, witty and amusing imagery — not hard sells.

So the company is testing new ads with a small number of companies who “get it”:

We want ads to be creative and engaging, so we’re starting with just a handful of brands that are already great members of the Instagram community.

If you want to nix the ads you see in your feed, Instagram added, you need to reject them using the menu that pops up under the ellipses (…) symbol:

If you see an ad that doesn’t interest you, you can tap the “…” below it to hide it and provide feedback about what you didn’t like. This will help us show you more interesting ads in the future.

Here’s another:

