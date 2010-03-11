Here's What Ads Might Look Like On The iPad

Media companies are excited about Apple’s iPad, which launches next month, as a potential way to save their dying magazine and newspaper businesses.



One way they’ll eventually want to do that is by enhancing the advertising experience, so they can continue to charge high rates for ads. Some of that will be achieved through targeting an audience better than they were ever able to do in print. But some of it could be achieved through interesting, new ad technologies.

Apple itself could be working on some of those technologies. It recently acquired a mobile advertising company, Quattro Wireless, and its mobile ad boss Andy Miller reports directly to Steve Jobs. And the iPad’s browser will continue to display many Web ads, including Google text ads. (Though like the iPhone, it won’t support multimedia ads that use Adobe’s Flash plug-in.)

But just as startups — such as AdMob, acquired by Google, and New York-based Medialets — have led most of the innovation in iPhone ads, it’s possible they will also lead innovation in iPad ads.

We asked Medialets to send us what it thought iPad ads might look like.

Click here to check them out →

