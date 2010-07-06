Here's What Adobe Flash Looks Like On The iPhone

For years, developers inside Adobe and outside Adobe have been trying to create a version of the Flash video/animation plugin that works on Apple’s iPhone.



Beyond technical difficulties, there’s also the political difficulty that Apple doesn’t seem to EVER want to allow Flash onto its iPhone or iPad devices.

But here’s the latest attempt, via Techmeme, which is a port of the Flash plugin for Google Android phones running on a hacked/”jailbroken” iPhone.

The performance isn’t abysmal, but one of the biggest Flash-on-iPhone problems is evident: Most Flash games/animations on the Internet are designed for a setup with a keyboard and mouse, where you have a mouse pointer you can hover with and buttons you can play games with. On the iPhone and iPad, which is a touch-based setup, those tools just don’t exist. So for those situations, Flash is all but useless.

Don’t miss: Everything You Need To Know About HTML5 And Why You Should Care About Its War With Flash



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.