Here's what a Trump presidency means for the digital media industry

Slowdown in media mergers and acquisitions. Over the last two years, the digital media industry has experienced steady growth in mergers and acquisitions. However, the trend could reverse in the near future. Trump has voiced opposition to large corporate acquisition deals such as the AT&T and Time Warner deal, and the Verizon and Yahoo deal, citing “too much concentration of power in the hands of too few.” This could impact players attempting to compete with already established giants (such as Google and Facebook) in the ad space, and media powerhouses (such as Netflix). Moreover, 56% of global deal-making executives expect Trump to exert downward pressure on M&A, according to a survey from Intralinks Holdings Inc., cited by Bloomberg.