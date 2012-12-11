Here's What A Pakistani Taliban Facebook Page Looks Like

Photo: via Facebook

Facebook has shut down a fairly prominent Pakistani Taliban Facebook site, according to a recent Washington Post report by Caitlin Dewey.The social media presence of U.S.-labelled terrorists has exploded over the last decade. Its various platforms are home to everything from active recruitment to Anti-American moguls like Anwar Awlaki.



We even reported how Coalition troops fell into internet info-grabbing, terrorist honey traps who they thought might be “hot chicks” on the internet.

The WaPo report translated some of what was on the downed site, which they said contained, oddly enough, “mostly bland, PG-rated job postings for positions like video editor, translator and writer of ‘jihadi current affairs’ and Islamic movements.”

An LA Times report covering the same site quoted one post as saying:

“Pen is mightier than the sword. Now you have a chance to use this mighty weapon. Would you like to be a writer for Ahyah-e-Khilafat? You can write to us on the topic of your choice, or on jihadi current affairs, history, Islamic movements, or the plight of Muslims.”

The shutdown page belongs to the same group which claimed responsibility for “the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in December 2007 … and the assassination attempt on Malala Yousafzai, the 15-year-old Pakistani girl who had defied the Taliban’s attempts to deny girls an education,” according to the LA Times.

Through the reports, I found this Facebook page of Jamaat ud-Dawa, a group the U.S. says acts as a front for Taliban activities in Pakistan.

Posts on the page range from a video of servicemembers squealing during a mortar attack and various propaganda images. The page has a gutsy 5 likes and 32 friends.Needless to say, there were some pretty outrageous profile photos for the friends of this group, including a wide-eyed toddling baby holding an AK-47, a guy with a rifle and Rocket Propelled Grenade on a white horse, and a bloody screaming child to which I won’t link.

“favourites” for the group spanned from “hourse” racing, to the Quran, to the Quran on mp3.

With all the wild surveillance actions going on in the U.S., and all the drone programs going on in Pakistan and Afghanistan, it seems counterproductive to create a public “terrorist” page with public friends.

Who needs a convoluted government security surveillance apparatus when there’s Mark Zuckerberg.

