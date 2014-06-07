How A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Would Change The US Wireless Carrier Market [CHART]

On Thursday, Reuters reported that Sprint has agreed to purchase competing carrier T-Mobile for about a $US32 billion price tag.

In terms of both wireless subscribers and data revenue, Sprint and T-Mobile (the third- and fourth-largest carriers, respectively) would still combine to be just the third-largest carrier in the U.S.

BI Intelligence put together the chart below to show that combined, Sprint and T-Mobile have just over 85 million subscribers

. That’s about 20% fewer than the 102 million held by second-place AT&T.

Right now, AT&T is more than double the size of Sprint alone.

The merger could help a combined T-Mobile-Sprint become more competitive in the top-heavy market and would also give the merged company greater leverage in spectrum auctions.

