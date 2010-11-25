Here's What A Sarah Palin Presidential Campaign Might Sound Like

More excerpts from Sarah Palin‘s new book “America by Heart: Reflections on Family, Faith, and Flag” have been revealed and it is not all rainbows and unicorns and mama grizzlies. In fact it is plenty political and not in the sideways manner that viewers have perhaps come to expect from her show Sarah Palin’s Alaska, or previous book forays.



Mike Allen thinks that certain passages betray “early outlines of a pugnacious 2012 message.” In one excerpt Palin, who was widely viewed as a token candidate when McCain tapped her in 2008, appears to be attempting to define her own place in the feminist spectrum. If she does run, this would likely be a cornerstone of her platform…think Mama Grizzly 2.0.

When I was tapped for the Republican vice-presidential nomination, I got a lot of, quite frankly, sexist criticism for pursuing the White House while I had a family with small children. … Remember Hillary Clinton’s famous rant, when her husband was running for president, that she wasn’t, in her words, ‘some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette’? Hillary is someone I like and admire personally in many ways, but she came across then as someone frozen in an attitude of 1960s-era bra-burning militancy. … Well, Hillary (many of us wanted to say at the time), some of us like to bake cookies. … It surprises some people to hear that I consider myself a feminist. I believe both women and men have God-given rights that haven’t always been honored by our country’s politicians. … I also consider myself a grateful beneficiary of the movement for female equality, particularly Title IX … So I proudly call myself a conservative feminist.”

Emphasis mine because not only is it unusual to hear Palin criticise Hillary (who eventually succumbed to cookie pressure and released a recipe) it’s also rare for Palin to make American history observations that are not limited to Founding Fathers bromides.

In the book’s conclusion she makes further efforts to label herself (and Palin is nothing but a genius at labels):

If I have to label myself, I would happily slap on a sticker that read ‘Commonsense Constitutional Conservative.’…If Democrats are driving the country toward socialism at a hundred miles an hour, while the Republicans are driving at only 50, commonsense constitutional conservatives want to turn the car around.

Viral ‘driving” campaign commercial to come?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.