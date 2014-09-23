Here's What A New Software Update Means For Your Tesla Model S

REUTERS/Noah Berger My brain has been updated.

Own a Tesla Model S? Then you’re getting an software upgrade to version 6.0.

Tesla will be updating existing Model S software over-the-air, the company announced last week on its blog.

CEO Elon Musk had indicated some time back that v6.0 was on the way — in fact, he teased the update by mentioning one of its more engaging features, the ability to name your Model S.

Few car owners, even owners of luxury automobiles, tend to pay much attention if a manufacturer provides a software update. But Tesla pitches itself as being as much a tech company as a car company — and of course Tesla’s headquarters is in Silicon Valley.

Here’s the rundown of the update’s most notable features:

