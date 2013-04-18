Here's What A Physical Map Of The Internet Would Look Like

This is part of the Made in NY series, shining a spotlight on New York’s thriving start-up scene. Made in NY is presented in partnership with American Express OPEN Forum.



What better way to convey your company’s obsession with location and the Internet than to draw a giant map of what the Internet would look like if it had physical locations?

Yext, a quiet giant in the business of local searching, did just that at its new office space on 1 Madison Avenue.

We recently toured the company, which was recently valued at around $270 million.

Check out Yext’s new digs on Open Forum>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.