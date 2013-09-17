Here's What A Gold IPad Mini Would Look Like

Perhaps you heardApple released a gold iPhone 5S?

If not, it did, and it looks pretty decent.

Following the gold iPhone, photoshop stud Martin Hajek whipped up some renders of a gold iPad Mini.

There are no rumours of Apple doing a gold iPad, so we’re not expecting it.

But… should Apple decide to go that route, here’s what it would look like.

Let us know what you think.

