Here's What A Gold IPad Mini Would Look Like

Jay Yarow
Gold iPad MiniMartin Hajek

Perhaps you heardApple released a gold iPhone 5S?

If not, it did, and it looks pretty decent.

Following the gold iPhone, photoshop stud Martin Hajek whipped up some renders of a gold iPad Mini.

There are no rumours of Apple doing a gold iPad, so we’re not expecting it.

But… should Apple decide to go that route, here’s what it would look like.

Let us know what you think.

Photos of actual Apple products

Big photos of the new iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.