Here's What A Gold IPad Mini Would Look Like

Perhaps you heardApple released a gold iPhone 5S?
If not, it did, and it looks pretty decent.
Following the gold iPhone, photoshop stud Martin Hajek whipped up some renders of a gold iPad Mini.
There are no rumours of Apple doing a gold iPad, so we’re not expecting it.
But… should Apple decide to go that route, here’s what it would look like.
Let us know what you think.
