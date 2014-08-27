Here's What A Future Dominated By Apple Might Look Like

If any company could lead us into digital nirvana, it’s Apple.
But next to no one knows what that future looks like.
We recently talked about Apple’s future with a former employee and he pointed us to this video by Corning. (Corning makes the glass used in iPhones and iPads.)
Corning may make glass and ceramics, but its conceptual videos paint a vivid picture of what an Apple-dominated future might look like.
If anything is clear from Corning’s video, it’s that tech consumers have a lot to look forward to. Smart devices have only begun to enter our cars and homes.
And that’s just the beginning of what the future has in store.
