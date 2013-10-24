Here's What A Fire-Breathing Dude Looks Like To 130 HTC Smartphones

The folks at Qualcomm (the company that makes the processors that power many a smartphone) had a crazy idea. They took 130 HTC One smartphones and lined them up in a spiral to create the “ultimate smartphone photo booth” as they called it.

People entered the circle and took pictures. The pictures turned out like the 360-degree special effect from the move Matrix. Our two favourites are the fire breathing dude and the Frisbee dog.

The video has gone viral on YouTube. Take a look.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.