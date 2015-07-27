Here's what a failed missile launch from a US Navy ship looks like

US Navy Photo A Raytheon SM-2 Block IIIA guided missile explodes over USS The Sullivans during a training exercise on July 18, 2015.

Earlier this month a medium-long range shipboard surface-to-air missile malfunctioned and exploded above US Navy destroyer USS The Sullivans.

The scheduled missile exercise occurred on July 18 at approximately 9 a.m. off the coast of Virginia, according to the US Navy Institute.

While there were no reported injuries, the blast from the Raytheon Standard Missile-2 did create a small fire on the port side of the ship.

“It is too early to determine what, if any, effect this will have on the ship’s schedule,” Naval Sea Systems Command said in a statement to USNI News.

Here is a video of the explosion from USS The Sullivans:

