Here's what a combined Tatts and Tabcorp gambling business looks like

Photo: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

The merger of Tatts and Tabcorp will create a gambling powerhouse with an enterprise value of $11.3 billion and a market capitalisation of $8.6 billion.

Here’s an overview of the numbers:

The deal will combine major points of access to the gambling money of Australians:

Wagering and Media About 4,300 retail outlets. Totalisator and fixed odds licences and retail wagering networks in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, the ACT and the Northern Territory. National Sky Racing media business.

Lotteries Australian lotteries business.

Keno A distribution network of 4,200 venues across clubs, hotels and TAB agencies.

Gaming Services Gaming machine monitoring operations under the MAX and Odyssey13 brands and venue services operations under the TGS, Intecq13 and Bytecraft brands.

Here are the key brands and where they operate in Australia:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.