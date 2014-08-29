Here's What A $180,000 Scotch Whisky Tastes Like

Johnnie Walker ambassador Jonathan Driver treats the $180,000 bottle of whisky with kid gloves.

Last night at the Sydney Opera House, a select few were handed a $4000 taste of Johnnie Walker’s 60-year-old Diamond Jubilee whisky. This scotch was made from spirit distilled in 1952, the year of Queen Elizabeth II’s crowning and was bottled in 2012 to mark her diamond jubilee.

Just 60 bottles were made. They’re being sold for £100,000 (A$180,000) to raise money for one of the Queen’s charities.

We asked Johnnie Walker ambassador Jonathan Driver, a chap who doesn’t mind a dram or two, to tell us what it tasted like. Here are his tasting notes:

A nose of light, clear fruit and a cleansing sweetness which deepened before drying, refined fruity aromas balanced creamy-sweet and spicy wood. The palate was firm and clean, with a complex balance of sweet green-fruit sharpness and hints of smoke, warm spice and smooth vanilla. The incredible drinking experience concluded with a delicate balance of dried mixed fruit and freshness.

Want one? Jonathan will prop around for a try-before-you-buy tasting. Email Nick at nick.larkworthy[at]diageo.com with your platinum credit card details (just joking).

