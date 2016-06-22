Here's what 48 Australian executives want to see from policy makers going into the federal election

Irrespective of who will be elected, our main concern is that cybersecurity will continue to be a priority for Government and our political leaders. The recently announced Cybersecurity Strategy was a welcome investment in the security of the nation, and raises the profile of cybersecurity amongst the business community in Australia.

In particular, it is was extremely pertinent that Mr. Turnbull called out the ‘culture of denial’ about cyber threats amongst many business leaders, and his appeal for greater cooperation between the private and public sector to address cybersecurity was very timely.

However, despite these positive steps forward, government can always do more. There are a lot of comparisons between what Australia has committed and the cybersecurity strategies of the UK and US, where the spend is between 10-400 times that of Australia.

Our respective circumstances are clearly different, so making a direct comparison is difficult. What is more productive is for the Australian Government to focus on improved collaboration and addressing the skills deficit. For example, following the announcement of the Cybersecurity Strategy in April, there was some commentary about the 900 specialist cybersecurity positions required to support the strategy.

The cybersecurity skills shortage is a very real issue in Australia. As a nation we need to begin investing to attract new talent and to upskill professionals in that area to ensure we can maintain pace with the evolution of the industry.

It’s critical that government leaders are aware of the fast-moving and complex nature of cyber crime, with advancing technologies and applications, privacy and cyber-threats all converging. There is already a myriad of different legislation across the Federal and State governments, so I’d like to see these policies come together in a cohesive nature to ensure that our nation’s digital borders are protected as stringently as our physical borders.