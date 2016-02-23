What 36 Australian CEOs do when they get home

If I'm home by myself, first thing I do is turn on the TV, order food from Deliveroo, hop on the couch and play on my phone for the next few hours straight.

When I’m with my boyfriend, who I live with, we’ve made it a new year’s resolution to cook more and spend less time on social media. (Up until now, it would be the two of us on the couch eating takeaway). Since I don’t know how to cook, I’ve subscribed to My Food Bag, so we get ingredients and easy recipes delivered.

We also can never agree on what to watch – he watches boring documentaries and ABC, and I prefer trashy reality TV shows and sitcoms, so we’ve found a common ground with docos on Netflix– they’re not so boring.

So in summary, we literally Netflix and chill every night.

We’re trying to, and failing at, enforcing a social media ban after 8.30pm, but it’s really hard when my life revolves around Instagram and Facebook!!!