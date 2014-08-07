Here's What 23 Successful Australian Bosses Learned From Their First Jobs

I haven't had a job interview since 1999! My first and only 'real' job was with the Royal Australian Navy where I served as Weapons Electronics Engineering Officer for a full decade and included being deployed to operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Navy is great as every couple of years you change roles, so you are constantly challenged and end up with a very diverse range of experiences. On my last posting, to an Anzac frigate, I was in charge of around 30 technical sailors in the Weapons Engineering department and and a sub role as Fire Control Officer. Basically I was the guy who sat at the fire control console with my finger on the trigger for the main weapon systems of the warship, the Harpoon and ESSM missile systems and the big 5-inch gun at the front - and yes, that's just as cool as it sounds. In an earlier role, I was deputy combat system manager for the $7bn Air Warfare Destroyer project which thanks to a very good mentor, allowed me to work at a high level in a large engineering project where I was exposed to government procurement, politics but still got to play in complex engineering systems.

I owe a lot to the Navy. Besides teaching me structure and process, which is the very foundation which BlueChilli is built upon, it gave me the skills and environment of which to hone in my leadership skills. The strong team culture of the Navy gave me an understanding on how mentoring and training should work, again elements which we've bought to BlueChilli's startups. Additionally, being involved in a tight operations team in adverse conditions gives a very healthy understanding on human psychology and teamwork under immense stress and has the added 'benefit' of putting everything else I do in life in healthy perspective.