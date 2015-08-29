Here's what 200 pounds of cocaine worth $18 million looks like

On Thursday, Louisiana Sheriff’s Office seized 2oo pounds of “pure cocaine” worth an estimated $US18 million, local CBS affiliate WWLTV reports.

Authorities from the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office made the largest drug bust in the area after receiving an anonymous tip regarding four suspicious packages.

The packages were filled with 81 individually wrapped bricks of cocaine weighing 200 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office would not disclose where the cocaine was found because it is part of an ongoing investigation.

