What 200 Calories Really Look Like

Ashley Lutz, Kevin Smith
blueberry pie 200 calories200 calories of blueberry pie.

Photo: WiseGEEK

The website wiseGEEK recently put together a brilliant project that puts healthy eating into perspective. The team photographed what 200 calories of many different foods looks like. 

Needless to say, the broccoli portion is much more generous than Doritos. 

The website generously shared some of their photos with us. Check out the full collection here. 

Your recommended daily caloric intake depends on your height, weight, age, gender, and activity levels. It’s usually between 1,500 and 2,500 calories per day. You can calculate yours here. If you take in more calories than your body burns every day, you will gain weight.

Bacon.

Source: wiseGEEK

Chips.

Source: wiseGEEK

Doritos.

Source: wiseGEEK

Fruit Loops cereal.

Source: wiseGEEK

doughnut.

Source: wiseGEEK

Jelly Beans.

Source: wiseGEEK

Blueberry Pie.

Source: wiseGEEK

Bailey's Irish Creme.

Source: wiseGEEK

Hot dogs.

Source: wiseGEEK

Blueberry muffin.

Source: wiseGEEK

Chicken burger.

Source: wiseGEEK

French fries.

Source: wiseGEEK

Hamburger.

Source: wiseGEEK

Dried apricots.

Source: wiseGEEK

Wheat bread.

Source: wiseGEEK

fibre One cereal.

Source: wiseGEEK

Avocados.

Source: wiseGEEK

Cooked pasta.

Source: wiseGEEK

Eggs.

Source: wiseGEEK

Black Beans.

Source: wiseGEEK

Canned chilli con Carne.

Source: wiseGEEK

Strawberry Yogurt.

Source: wiseGEEK

Turkey.

Source: wiseGEEK

Ketchup.

Source: wiseGEEK

Grapes.

Source: wiseGEEK

Corn.

Source: wiseGEEK

Kiwi.

Source: wiseGEEK

Milk.

Source: wiseGEEK

Canned peas.

Source: wiseGEEK

Apples.

Source: wiseGEEK

Onions.

Source: wiseGEEK

Coca-Cola.

Source: wiseGEEK

Melon.

Source: wiseGEEK

carrots

Source: wiseGEEK

Broccoli.

Source: wiseGEEK

Peppers.

Source: wiseGEEK

Celery.

Source: wiseGEEK

You've seen what 200 calories looks like...

