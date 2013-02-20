What 200 Calories Really Look Like

200 calories of blueberry pie.

Photo: WiseGEEK

The website wiseGEEK recently put together a brilliant project that puts healthy eating into perspective. The team photographed what 200 calories of many different foods looks like.



Needless to say, the broccoli portion is much more generous than Doritos.

The website generously shared some of their photos with us. Check out the full collection here.

Your recommended daily caloric intake depends on your height, weight, age, gender, and activity levels. It’s usually between 1,500 and 2,500 calories per day. You can calculate yours here. If you take in more calories than your body burns every day, you will gain weight.

