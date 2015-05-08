Here's what 13 Aussie mums learned from building businesses while raising kids

Starting a fitness business six months after the birth of her first child, Jenine Dilts-Bayman did it to find herself again.

'When I fell pregnant, I felt lost. I had no other friends with children, and my career was just starting to get going,' she said.

'I was diagnosed with antenatal depression, which only came on more so when my baby was born. It was when my baby was about 4 weeks old that I started exercising with her.

'This became a regular play time activity for us both and a real bonding experience, and I thought if we love it so much, surely other mums would too!'

Dilts-Bayman did her fitness certification and in October 2012 ran her first class.

'I was healthier, happier, and felt more connection with my baby than I had ever thought possible. It was a true 'win-win', and still is!'

Biggest lesson learned from starting a business while being a mum

'Time management is critical, and there is no down time! There is always something to do. Being a mum takes priority over the business every time, so this means being extremely organised, planning well in advance and asking for help when needed in order to keep the business progressing and my family life as together as it can be! Thankfully, my kids love coming to classes with me and being involved in all the activity. To them, daily exercise with mum while I work is social and lots of fun!'

Best piece of advice for other mums considering launching their own venture

'Start before you are ready! Have your blueprint in your mind, but it doesn't have to be perfect. The most important thing is to take note of your ideas, start writing that list, ticking off the boxes, and take action in whatever time you can manage. And perhaps most importantly, ask for help from someone who has been there, read their books, or at least Google it if you aren't sure how to do something! You'll be amazed at what you can accomplish when passion, expertise and action combine.'

Is there something being a mum brings to your business?

'Being a mum brings everything to my business! If I wasn't a mum, I wouldn't have recognised the need nor had the idea to offer the programs we provide.

I love that my children are an integral part of it; how my 2.5 year old daughter now dances, lunges, jumps and sings her way through the classes, how my 4 month old smiles through his tummy time, rolls around and joyfully participates in the sessions I teach.

I love that our sessions can create positive change for the mothers who attend, but also their children, husbands/partners, and anyone else they come into contact with. If the mother is happy and healthy, it leads into a healthy lifestyle for the rest of her family.'