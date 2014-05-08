Here's What 1,000 People Think About Bitcoin

SecondMarket, the company that plans to launch the first Bitcoin exchange network in the U.S., has polled 1,000 individuals VCs, Wall Streeters and Bitcoin enthusiasts about the state of the currency.

The main finding: Of those who’ve previously purchased Bitcoin, 84% said they plan to buy more.

Check out the full results in this nifty infographic:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.