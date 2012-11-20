Here's Waverly Advisors' Excellent Presentation On The Economy And The Coming Slaughter Of Sacred Cows

Photo: lostajy / Flickr

In their latest presentation on the state of the economy, Waverly Advisors weighs in on which “sacred cows” in the U.S. budget are likely to be taken to the slaughterhouse as Congress debates how to close the deficit.They also warn that taking firm long-term positions for most trades remains a dangerous move given market uncertainty.



They also have a great Simpsons reference.

