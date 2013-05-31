Microsoft Invented The Tablet A Decade Before Apple And Totally Blew It

Apple’s iPad is a revolutionary product that is cratering the PC industry. But it wasn’t Steve Jobs’ idea.



A full decade before Jobs launched the iPad in 2010, Bill Gates launched Microsoft’s touch input tablet computer.

Here it is:

Bill Gates with a Microsoft tablet in 2000

Two years later, Gates showed up with an improved model, a colour tablet. It used the Windows XP Tablet operating system.

Here it is:

Bill Gates in 2002

Unlike today, Microsoft didn’t manufacture the tablet itself. Lenovo produced the tablet in 2000 and other partners, like Fujitsu, made the XP tablet in 2002. Here’s a closer look at the Fujitsu tablet.

ReutersFujitsu Windows XP Tablet from 2002So if Microsoft was a decade ahead, why did Apple become the King of the Tablets?

Last July, during an interview with Charlie Rose, Bill Gates explained that Jobs “did some things better than I did. His timing in terms of when it came out, the engineering work, just the package that was put together. The tablets we had done before, weren’t as thin, they weren’t as attractive.”

