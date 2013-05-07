Here's Video Of The First Ever 3D Printed Handgun Being Fired

The world’s first-ever 3D printed gun is available for download.



Below are two videos of it being fired made by the defence Distributed, the non-profit that developed the gun and is putting the file online for anyone to grab.

Forbes reporter Andy Greenberg was given access to the development and testing process for the gun.

The gun is called The Liberator, an homage to guns that were air-dropped into France to help it fight Nazi invasion. defence Distributed sees its guns as a way for people to defend themselves.

Greenberg reports that the Liberator is built inside an $8,000 3D printer. The printer melts polymer to make fifteen of the sixteen pieces that make the gun. The sixteenth is a nail that is used as a firing pin.

defence Distributed is working on plans to make the gun printable on cheaper 3D printers.

For now, it can only handle a .380 handgun round, says Greenberg. A higher power, 5.7×28 rifle cartridge, was in the gun but it shattered the plastic.

Here’s video evidence of the gun being fired. The first is just a test shot, the second is the promotional video from defence Distributed.

For more on it, head over to Forbes >



