Here’s Video Of The Dallas Mavericks’ Giddy Plane Ride Home After Winning The NBA Title

The Dallas Mavericks are proving more and more everyday that they are indeed the anti-Heat.
Their plane ride home after winning the title included Dirk singing “We Are The Champions” in his German accent, MarkCuban shacking up with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and a bunch of other high-school level shenanigans.
They might be the most well-liked team in the league when the NBA comes back in 2013.
