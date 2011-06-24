US

Here’s Video Of The Dallas Mavericks’ Giddy Plane Ride Home After Winning The NBA Title

Tony Manfred

The Dallas Mavericks are proving more and more everyday that they are indeed the anti-Heat.

Their plane ride home after winning the title included Dirk singing “We Are The Champions” in his German accent, MarkCuban shacking up with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and a bunch of other high-school level shenanigans.

They might be the most well-liked team in the league when the NBA comes back in 2013.

