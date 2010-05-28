NJ Governor Chris Christie Tells A School Teacher How It Is: If You Don't Like Your Pay, Get Another Job

It’s no secret a lot of New Jersey residents are pissed off at Governor Chris Christie. Teachers are especially mad as they watch Christie slash pay raises and budgets for schools as he tries to lower the state’s debt load.

One teacher from Rutherford, NJ voiced her opinion on what she considers a “fair teacher’s salary,” saying she wasn’t being fairly compensated for her “experience” and “education,” according to a video posted at Hot Air.



Christie shot back, saying she didn’t have to teach if she didn’t like her pay. Now there’s a man who tells it like it really is. The kicker is when Christie states: “Unlike the United States of America, the State of New Jersey can’t print money.”



