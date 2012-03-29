VIDEO: Watch LeBron Don A Rick James Wig And Sing ‘Super Freak’

Tuesday night Heat forward Shane Battier hosted his somewhat annual “Battioke” event, a fundraiser featuring Battier’s celebrity friends singing their little celebrity hearts out.



Sounds like it would be a fun night, and any time you can get the chance to see LeBron James don a Rick James wig and sing Super Freak you know you’re in for a treat.

Unfortunately the only video available at the time of any of the participants showing off their karaoke skills was Pat Riley’s awful rendition of My Girl. Of course the one everyone wanted to see was LeBron getting his Super Freak on, but no video of the tremendous moment was available.

Until now.

Strap yourselves in for the LeBron James musical experience…



Not bad…not bad at all. It was almost—wait for it—super freaky.

Owwww!

Read more posts on The Last Angry Fan »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.