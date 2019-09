Brennan LaBrie is a 10-year-old from Port Townsend, Wash. The newspaper he’s been producing for the past two years has 300 subscribers. He covered the Winter Olympics for Time Magazine.



Here he is co-hosting the “New Day Northwest” morning show on King5 TV:



Jealous?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.