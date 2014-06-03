Check Out Valve's Virtual Reality Prototype Featuring Two Samsung Galaxy S4 Displays

You may have heard of the crazy-immersive Oculus Rift virtual reality headset, but gaming company Valve has also been developing its own VR headset for internal use and research purposes.

Pictures of the device have been scarce up until the company began giving demonstrations to game developers.

At a recent Boston VR event, Reddit user jonomf posted some pictures of the elusive head-mounted display, which features a pentagon-shaped device and an infared camera. The IR camera picks up the dots on the device to provide real-time positional tracking, so your spatial movements translate into the game.

Interestingly enough, this Valve prototype uses two displays from Samsung, the same used in Samsung’s Galaxy S4 flagship phone. Current Oculus Rift developer units only feature one display.

It’s important to note that while Valve has expressed a great interest in exploring VR and its potential, it has no plans to bring the in-house devices to consumers. Instead, the company has thrown support toward the Oculus Rift; their teams have been collaborating for some time.

So if you want to experience the next generation of virtual reality, you’ll have to wait and see if the Oculus team chooses to incorporate a similar two-display design into the Rift, or if their recent acquisition from Facebook could mean newer, custom hardware.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.