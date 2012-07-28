Here's Team USA Walking In The Olympic Opening Ceremony [VIDEO]

The United States of America just finished its walk at the Olympic Opening Ceremony in London.



Kobe Bryant looked lost and seemed to have gotten separated from his USA Basketball team, Michelle Obama was in attendance giving Team USA her support, and William and Kate looked like they didn’t give a crap.

Watch USA proudly walk during the Opening Ceremony below:

