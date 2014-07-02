Here Are Two Charts That Show Why The Government Can't Sell The Budget

Prime Minister Tony Abbott listens to a question from a reporter during a press conference (Paul Kane-Pool/ Getty)

The budget hasn’t gone down well with the public and is directly responsible for a crash in consumer sentiment and growing concerns about Australia’s economic outlook.

It hasn’t been the best sell-job ever but these two charts from CommSec show just why the Government has been unable to convince the public of the need for broken promises from Australia’s budget emergency.

Like the recent debate around tobacco sales, the data just doesn’t support the argument.

There are plenty of budget and debt emergencies in the charts here but Australia isn’t one of them.

