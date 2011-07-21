Here's Twitter's CEO Talking About How Great Twitter Is Doing

Twitter’s CEO Dick Costolo was at Fortune’s BrainstormTech conference in Aspen, and gave a half-hour keynote where he goes over everything that’s going on with Twitter.
No exciting news, but a good rundown of everything that’s going on with the company right now if you have half an hour.
Here’s the video:
