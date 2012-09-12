Toyota Hired 6 Ad Agencies To Create This New 3-Word Tagline — Today's Ad Brief

Under Armour campaign.

Toyota is changing its tagline for the first time since 2004. The new tagline is “Let’s Go Places,” replacing “Moving Forward.” The effort came from six roster shops: Saatchi & Saatchi, Dentsu America, Conill, Burrell, Intertrend and Grieco Research, according to Ad Age.PepsiCo has lost its president. John Compton, a potential successor to CEO Indra Nooyi, will become CEO of Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Flying J Oil Corp, He is the 28th senior brand manager to leave the company since 2008.



Under Armour is finally targeting women (pictured). Lead agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky is calling this integrated campaign its largest effort ever targeting women. It’s running static and rich-media ads on Facebook, Twitter, Hulu, MTV.com and women’s lifestyle site Fitsugar.com, reports Adweek.

Amex diversified its digital agency roster. According to AgencySpy, Amex has brought Brooklyn-based firm HUGE on board its team of digital agencies. Digitas is still on the team, but, in addition to HUGE, Amex also now works with M Booth, Wieden + Kennedy, Droga5 and several boutique agencies.

Harley Block has joined Rokkan, best-known for its video game clients, as head of marketing and communications. He was previously at R/GA.

Check out these new videos Vitro created for Asics’ StopAtNever.com. The Urban Treadmill looks like a regular treadmill, but beware: it’s covered with obstacles that require athletes to react quickly if they don’t want to fall over.

Apple is at it again. They are suing the Polish grocer A.pl for copyright infringement. Apple claims the grocer is copying its brand and logo to confuse customers.

Goodby, Silverstein & Partners promoted 16-year agency veteran Margaret Johnson to partner.

Zumobi will appoint John Flinn as vice president of publishing operations. Flinn previously worked at MSN and MSNBC.

