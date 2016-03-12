We tested the 'Keurig of food' that claims it can replace everything in your kitchen

The Tovala is a countertop machine that combines a broiler, steamer, oven, microwave, and toaster in one. It launched on Kickstarter at an “early bird” price of $199 for a limited number of machines. The price of the machine will eventually go as high as $279, Tovala founder David Rabie told Business Insider. The machines are expected to start shipping out before the end of the year.

Produced by Joe Avella



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.