Here's Toronto 'Crack Mayor' Rob Ford Barreling Into A Woman And Tackling Her During A City Council Meeting

Toronto City Council meetings have devolved into a sort of amusing circus recently in light of the Rob Ford crack scandal.

Today, as the council decides whether to strip Mayor Ford of what power he has left, Ford ran into a woman during the meeting.

The woman Ford barreled into is Councillor Pam McConnell, who represents Toronto Centre-Rosedale.

In the past few weeks, Ford has admitted to smoking crack cocaine and driving drunk as more allegations about his erractic behaviour continue to emerge. Toronto doesn’t have the option of holding a recall election, so council is now trying to strip Ford of most of his authority as mayor.

Here’s the tackle in GIF form:

