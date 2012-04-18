Honda Is Paying People To Get Off Pinterest—Here's Today's Ad Brief

House star Lisa Edelstein has taken it all off for a PETA ad.



Honda is one of the few car companies on Pinterest and is using the platform for a big marketing campaign. The company has found the top “pinners” and offered them $500 for a day-long Pinterest break—a “Pintermission,” if you will—to buy a product they’ve coveted or go out and visit the places they’ve pinned about.

Ikea has put 2,800 products in a 300×250 pixel banner ad.

Tumblr has signed an exclusive deal with social media aggregator Gnip, which will analyse the site’s public posts. This will tell brands what they should be paying attention to.

Frankie Rodriguez is the new president of Anomaly Toronto.

Frank Hahn, an alum of W+K Tokyo and Shanghai, is now a creative director at 72andSunny.

