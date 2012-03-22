YouTube Premieres First Live Daily Comedy Series—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

After investing $100 million in premium content programming, YouTube is set to premiere its first-ever live, daily comedy series: My Damn Channel LIVE with Beth Hoyt. The only problem? Well, if you watch the video (above) it doesn’t really look funny. Minor details. YouTube’s last live show occurred in January of 2011 when Hewlett Packard sponsored one week of improv comedy, hilariously called ePrint Live, starring actors from the Upright Citizens Brigade. Now YouTube is footing the bill.

Longreads has partnered with Virgin Atlantic to launch Travelreads, which will allow flyers to read the best trip-lit. Joyce King Thomas, a former chief creative officer at McCann Erickson, New York, will be heading Longread’s future partnerships.

In keeping with the theme of the movie, the DVD of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo is designed to look like a pirated disc.

After 41 years at McDonald’s, the fast food chain’s CEO Jim Skinner will retire later this July. Chief Operating Officer Don Thompson will take Skinner’s place.

Does the Kindle Fire have a chance to beat the iPad and dominate the tablet market?

Kraft Foods has decided to name its new global snack company spinoff “Mondelez,” a combination of “monde” (world) and “delez” (delicious). It is expected to have an annual revenue of $35 billion.

