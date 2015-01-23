Here's Tim Cahill's Stunning Bicycle Kick Goal Which Put Australia Into The Asian Cup Semi-Final

Last year, Socceroos striker Tim Cahill scored the best goal of the World Cup.

Last night, he was at it again, in Australia’s quarter-final against China in the Asian Cup:

Cahill’s amazing bicycle kick was first of the two he scored to lead Australia to a 2-0 win and a likely semi-final against tournament favourites Japan.

It happened in the 49th minute as Cahill sized up a lob into the box, peeled back off his defender and rolled the dice. Stunning:

His header in the 65th looked pedestrian in comparison, but it was his 39th for the Socceroos. The 35-year-old added five in what was supposed to be his last World Cup for Australia.

Don’t bet on it.

