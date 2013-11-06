There's Video Of Tiger Woods Hitting A Golf Ball From Asia Into Europe And It's Even More Dangerous Than We Realised

Tiger Woods is in Turkey this week for a golf tournament.

He was paid ~$3 million to show up. As part of that appearance fee, he has to do some, erm, stuff.

And one of the things he’s doing is hitting a golf ball from east to west on the Bosphorous Bridge. He did a photo shoot on the bridge from 2 PM to 3 PM local time, tying up local traffic.

We have a pretty great AP photo below.

We also have tweeted photos from Chubby Chandler, golf agent to a lot of top players (but not Tiger). Additionally, we have some local news video of the shot. One man was not at all happy about the stunt.

There was traffic on the other side of the bridge. Hopefully Tiger didn’t slice his shot!

Tweets:

About to hit into Europe !! pic.twitter.com/uv8hGpTSpG

— chubby chandler (@chubby6665) November 5, 2013

Here’s Tiger warming up:

Warming up 20 mins after a 12 hour flight … pic.twitter.com/v3oezOoVjY

— chubby chandler (@chubby6665) November 5, 2013

And here’s video of someone freaking out that Tiger is screwing up traffic.

