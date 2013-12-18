Here's Three Other Things That Are Happening Today Besides The Fed

It’s Fed day today. The FOMC will announce its next policy decision at 2 PM ET.

But besides that there are a few other odds and ends happening.

From Calculated Risk, they are:

• 7:00 AM ET, The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) will release the results for the mortgage purchase applications index. • At 8:30 AM, the Census Bureau will release Housing Starts for September, October and November. Total housing starts were at 891 thousand (SAAR) in August. Single family starts were at 628 thousand SAAR in August. The consensus is for total housing starts to increase to 952 thousand (SAAR) in November. • During the day: The AIA’s Architecture Billings Index for November (a leading indicator for commercial real estate).

