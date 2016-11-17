Here's this year's map showing where graduating uni students have the best chance to find a job

Source: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

After 13 years of school, and somewhere between 3 and 6 years at university, the prospect of finally getting into the workforce is surely an exciting one for the graduating class of 2016.

But Australia’s jobs markets seems to have softened and that means competition for graduate jobs is intensifying in Australia, according to online employment search engine Adzuna.

In its latest job market report, Adzuna said there are approximately 181,388 students graduating from university this year but only 5016 full-time graduate jobs advertised on its site and from over 370 sources across Australia.

That ratio of 36:1 is actually better than the 39:1 graduates to jobs ratio for the 2015 cohort of university graduates.

But the disparity across the nation is stark. And it continues to highlight that in the wake of the end of the mining boom, Western Australia is not the place to be if you are graduating university with 72 graduates per job opportunity.

New South Wales is the best of the big east-coast states with the ACT also relatively healthy compared to Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania.

The data also shows that if you’ve got the skills and happy to move to the Top End, there is a relatively healthy competition ratio of only 14:1 in the Northern Territory.

Graduate job seekers per graduate job vacancy by state (Source:Adzuna)

On a sectoral basis, graduates in healthcare have easily the best prospects of finding employments, with 1301 jobs advertised. That’s more than the next 4 sectors of finance (450 jobs), education (320), engineering (265) and sales, (230) combined. IT rounds out the top six with 178 jobs advertised for graduates.

Specifically some of the top jobs advertised are graduate nurses, occupational therapists and pharmascists while accountants and data analysts offered the next best opportunities.

Raife Watson, Adzuna CEO said: “Over the past decade there has been a stark decline in demand for graduates in industries such as law, journalism and marketing and I expect this trend to continue.”

But if you’re wondering what advice to give your younger high school student when it comes to subject choice, Watson has a clear idea of where the jobs are going to be in the near future.

“For those thinking about continuing their studies at university, consider studying the S.T.E.M degrees – science, technology, engineering and maths – because this where the jobs of the future will be,” Watcon said.

And for those of us who graduated before John Dawkins’ tertiary education overhaul, and at a time when fellow students not heading to university could go and try a trade, Watson also offers some advice.

He said” “University study is not for everyone so many will need to consider a pathway that could include vocational training or certificates III and IV at TAFE.”

As for starting salary, graduates can expect $55,000 on average based on Adzuna’s data, which is the same level as 2015 but down from 2012’s average of $57,800.

*Disclosure: Adzuna is owned by Fairfax Media, which also owns Allure, Business Insider Australia’s publishing company

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.