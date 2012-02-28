Here's This Week's Box-Office Roundup—Jennifer Aniston's 'Wanderlust' Bombs Despite Much Hype

Photo: screenshots

Last night the Oscars celebrated the year’s best films. Here, we toast the weekend’s top 10 at the box office.Most films took a dip this weekend as a surge of new movies, including “Act of Valor” and Tyler Perry‘s “Good Deeds” take their place.



“The Grey” finally falls out of the top 10 while Denzel Washington and Rachel McAdams finally get knocked off their top tier spots after a two-week run.

Jennifer Aniston‘s “Wanderlust” started off to an unsurprising listless start—you know it’s bad when Nic Cage‘s “Ghost Rider” sequel continues to do better despite a huge drop off.

Check out all of this weekend’s surprises.

