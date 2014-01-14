Here's How Much We Think Yahoo Paid For Aviate

Last week, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer went on stage at CES and announced an acquisition: a startup called Aviate.

She said Aviate “organise[s] the apps on your phone’s home screen according to its best guess at what you need to see right now.”

We have a pretty good idea how much Yahoo paid: $US75 million to $US80 million.

That’s from a single source, so take this information with a grain of salt.

However, TechCrunch also reported Yahoo bought Aviate for about $US80 million.

At that price, this is a very smart deal for Mayer.

Three reasons:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.